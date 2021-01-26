 Skip to main content
A Cardinals punt?
Q: Are the Cardinals punting on 2021?

Bill DeWitt, Jr. and Bill DeWitt III

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Jr., right, and president Bill DeWitt III look on as the team prepares to close out the Milwaukee Brewers and head to the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen

A: If the season starts and this is their team, I would tend to agree with that assessment.

But I am curious about what they will come up with between now and then.

They have made no big-move promises, and none should be expected, but I do think it's realistic for them to bring back Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and find some way to improve the offense.

I'm also curious about how much time is really left. Perhaps more than some think.

I'm not entirely convinced spring training and the season will get started on time, based in part on this week's news about the Cactus League suggesting a delayed start. We'll see. Lots of talented players left out there.

If this is the Cardinals team that starts the season, the Cardinals can't say they got better in 2021. At least not with a straight face.

 

