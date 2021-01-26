A Cardinals punt?

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, protects the puck from Sharks left wing Evander Kane. Photo by Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches during the 2020 season. Photo by Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas (35) waits to takes live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) speaks with Mitchell Smith (5) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn., in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)
A: If the season starts and this is their team, I would tend to agree with that assessment.
But I am curious about what they will come up with between now and then.
They have made no big-move promises, and none should be expected, but I do think it's realistic for them to bring back Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and find some way to improve the offense.
I'm also curious about how much time is really left. Perhaps more than some think.
I'm not entirely convinced spring training and the season will get started on time, based in part on this week's news about the Cactus League suggesting a delayed start. We'll see. Lots of talented players left out there.
If this is the Cardinals team that starts the season, the Cardinals can't say they got better in 2021. At least not with a straight face.
In our weekly sports chat, we also look at Mizzou's ranking, the BattleHawks coach and more. Here are some of the top questions.
1 of 5
St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Jr., right, and president Bill DeWitt III look on as the team prepares to close out the Milwaukee Brewers and head to the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen
Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) speaks with Mitchell Smith (5) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn., in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)