‘A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading’

When Dec. 10 and 13 • Where metroplays.org/christmascarol • How much Free; registration required and donations accepted • More info metroplays.org
Ellie Kemper (“The Office”), Ken Page, Christine Brewer, Judith Ivey and other St. Louis celebrities will participate in Metro Theater Company’s hourlong, streamed adaptation of the uplifting tale that has become a perennial favorite. Donate $50 or more to receive a DVD or digital download of the broadcast.
