A city's musical history

The Missouri History Museum is turning up the volume on St. Louis' rich musical past with an exhibition opening this weekend. "St. Louis Sound" features nearly 200 artifacts from musicians, songwriters and venues that help tell the story. For tomorrow's Go! Magazine, music critic Kevin C. Johnson writes about what museum visitors will see and learn.

In its new, larger Maplewood location, the acclaimed Bolyard's Meat & Provisions is now also a full-fledged restaurant. The menu both continues and expands the original’s successful formula of familiar sandwiches prepared with skill and sparked by small but vital accents, restaurant critic Ian Froeb says in his review.

And a scaled-back Pride celebration takes over Ballpark Village this weekend. Pride Is Alive will feature artists including Natasha Bedingfield, DJ Spinderella, Neon Trees, Alex Newell and Silky Nutmeg Ganache on two stages.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor