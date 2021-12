When 8 p.m. Dec. 17 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $43-$88; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Some familiar faces from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will light up the stage for the holidays when “A Drag Queen Christmas” comes to the Factory. The show includes Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Willam, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change. By Kevin C. Johnson