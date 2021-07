Nikki Glaser moved back home to St. Louis during the pandemic, but she certainly hasn't been sitting still. Among other projects, she's performed stand-up gigs, guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and launched a new podcast. But her latest job takes her to "FBoy Island," aka the Cayman Islands. Our Kevin C. Johnson caught up with Nikki to learn about the HBO Max dating competition, which begins streaming tomorrow.