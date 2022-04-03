A few newcomers join the usual top-of-division teams in AL

(Teams are listed in predicted order of finish)

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2021 record: 91-71

Outlook: The Jays are loaded for their first full season back in Toronto after their pandemic displacement. Free agency removed infielder Marcus Semien and pitcher Robbie Ray but brought pitchers Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to join Jose Berrios in the rotation. The Blue Jays acquired third baseman Matt Chapman from the A’s, adding him to a strong lineup featuring first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and outfielders George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Ramel Tapia. Toronto also added Yimi Garcia to strengthen its bullpen.

NEW YORK YANKEES

2021 record: 92-70

Outlook: While other big-market franchises spent big coming out of the lockout, the Yankees were content to bring back first baseman Anthony Rizzo to stick with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the middle of the batting order. They also traded for a new left side of their infield by acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kyle Higashioka will provide competent catching in place of Gary Sanchez. To prevail in the playoff chase, the Yankees will need Joey Gallo to hit better than .160, and for pitcher Luis Severino to turn back his clock to 2018.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

2021 record: 100-62

Outlook: The Rays tried to spend big money in the offseason, despite their untenable stadium scenario. But Freddie Freeman rebuffed them to sign with the Dodgers. They locked in shortstop Wander Franco, and he and Randy Arozarena will drive the offense. Pitchers Corey Kluber and Brooks Raley were cost-effective additions. Elite prospect Shane Baz is the future ace, but minor elbow surgery derailed him, leaving the rotation looking iffy. With division rivals loading up, the Rays will be hard-pressed to keep pace with their smoke-and-mirrors lineup shuffling.

BOSTON RED SOX

2021 record: 92-70

Outlook: The Red Sox added more pop by signing free-agent Trevor Story, who moves to second base with Xander Bogaerts playing shortstop. They brought back light-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. to upgrade their outfield defense, but fielding and pitching remain the team’s top concerns. Boston regained venerable lefty Rich Hill and added Michael Wacha for rotation depth after losing Eduardo Rodriguez to free agency, but staff ace Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list. James Paxton could provide a second-half pitching lift after recovering from surgery. Tanner Houck (Collinsville, Mizzou) figures into the middle of the rotaton.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

2021 record: 52-110

Outlook: Long-suffering O’s fans finally will see some sunshine at some point this season with the arrival of elite prospects Adley Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher, and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. But the team’s big offseason additions (Rougned Odor, Jordan Lyles, Robinson Chirinos) are stopgap players, and the Orioles may need to pull more players out of the recycle bin to get through this season. Much suffering looms in this loaded division.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2021 record: 93-69

Outlook: Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease lead an excellent starting rotation as manager Tony La Russa seeks another division title. Michael Kopech steps in from the bullpen to replace departed free-agent starter Carlos Rodon. Adding relievers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly and Vince Velasquez bolstered an already strong bullpen. Versatile Josh Harrison signed on to add depth to a powerful offense that features first baseman Jose Abreu, shortstop Tim Anderson, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.

MINNESOTA TWINS

2021 record: 73-89

Outlook: After last season’s collapse, the Twins responded with a big offseason capped by the stunning signing of free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. They traded for pitcher Sonny Gray, catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela while creating offensive depth and positional flexibility. Injury-plagued outfielder Byron Buxton got a seven-year, $100 million deal, so the Twins need him to finally realize his potential. Newcomers Joe Smith and Dylan Bundy add pitching depth, but the Twins must keep shopping to replace Kenta Maeda, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

DETROIT TIGERS

2021 record: 77-85

Outlook: After five straight losing seasons, the rebuilt Tigers should see the high side of .500 after adding shortstop Javier Baez, reliever Andrew Chafin and starting pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Pineda in free agency. Trading for catcher Tucker Barnhart will improve the pitching and defense. DH Miguel Cabrera will continue his pursuit of power-hitting milestones as his career winds down. Elite prospects Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman, and outfielder Riley Greene will make an offensive impact as the season progresses.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2021 record: 74-88

Outlook: The painful rebuild is about to pay off. Infielder Bobby Witt Jr., rated by many the top prospect in baseball, should arrive as the franchise cornerstone this season. Fellow blue-chip prospects Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez also will rise soon. Catcher Salvador Perez, 31, probably won’t repeat his 2021 power surge, but he will have more help. Starting pitcher Zack Greinke returned to his roots as a free agent to lead an otherwise youthful rotation. Trading for reliever Amir Garrett bolstered the bullpen. Manager Mike Matheny should make progress with this group.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

2021 record: 80-82

Outlook: This cost-cutting franchise doesn’t have enough offense beyond third baseman Jose Ramirez and DH Franmil Reyes. Nor does it have enough starting pitching beyond Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale. The rebranded Guardians figure to lose ground as Kansas City and Detroit progress with their rebuilds. Getting outfielder Josh Naylor back from his broken leg would help. Former Cardinals prospect Oscar Mercado is trying to restart his career and earn outfield time.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

HOUSTON ASTROS

2021 record: 95-67

Outlook: Justin Verlander is back, which is great, but shortstop Carlos Correa moved to the Twins in free agency. The Astros couldn’t afford to lock everybody into long-term deals. Houston still has plenty of offense with second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, DH Yordan Alvarez and outfielders Kyle Tucker and Michael Brantley. With Lance McCullers Jr. opening the season on the injured list, the Astros will have to lean on young starting pitchers Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier.

SEATTLE MARINERS

2021 record: 90-72

Outlook: GM Jerry Dipoto continued his wheeling and dealing, adding starting pitcher Robbie Ray, outfielder Jesse Winker, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and infielder Adam Frazier. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez should graduate this season and help improve the offense. Manager Scott Servais has more power, right-left balance and lineup flexibility than a year ago. Ray, Marco Gonzales and Logan Gilbert lead a solid starting rotation that also has Matt Brash and George Kirby on the cusp. Ken Giles and Paul Sewald are the top late-inning relief options.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

2021 record: 77-85

Outlook: Their top priority is getting full, productive seasons from outfielder Mike Trout, pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani and third baseman Anthony Rendon. The Angels gambled on Noah Syndergaard to upgrade a rotation that also is counting on growth from Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez. Michael Lorenzen signed on to add depth. The bullpen could be elite, with closer Raisel Iglesias backed by Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Archie Bradley. But the addition of infielders Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade didn’t move the offensive needle.

TEXAS RANGERS

2021 record: 60-102

Outlook: They spent $500 million in free agency for the keystone combination of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Adding pitcher Jon Gray strengthens a weak rotation. Outfielder Kole Calhoun, utility man Brad Miller, catcher Mitch Garver and pitcher Martin Perez were good gets as well. Third base remains a question while prospect Josh Jung recovers from shoulder surgery. Free-swinging outfielder Adolis Garcia cooled off after his torrid start in ’21, so it will be interesting to see if he has staying power.

OAKLAND A’S

2021 record: 86-76

Outlook: It’s tank and rebuild time! The A’s traded away first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Matt Chapman and pitcher Chris Bassitt for a pile of prospects. More swaps are coming, because this franchise is stripping down and starting over while trying to resolve its decades-old ballpark/revenue problem. The A’s will rely on stopgap players like catcher Stephen Vogt, who returned as a free agent. Starting pitchers Sean Manaea, who is a free agent after this season, and Frankie Montas have drawn plenty of interest from contending teams.

