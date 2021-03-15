A fine-dining upgrade

Another St. Louis dining institution is on its way back. Tony's, which closed a year ago after 75 years downtown, debuts March 22 in Clayton. “I think this is probably one of the most advanced restaurants in the United States,” owner James Bommarito told our Ian Froeb last week. Check out Ian's sneak peek, and learn why Tony's has a no-talking policy in the kitchen.
A fleet of animatronic dinosaurs descended on the St. Louis Zoo today. The life-size creatures will be part of the zoo's "Dinoroarus" exhibition, which opens April 17 in the space that had been the children's zoo.
And if you're looking for new audiobooks, we review three new offerings, including the latest by Stephen King.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor