A 'King Lear' for our times

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival brings some serious star power when it returns next week to Forest Park. André De Shields — one Oscar short of an EGOT — plays the title role in the festival's production of "King Lear."

He isn't new to the role, having played Lear in a 2006 New York production. “I thought to myself, I’d like to visit this character in another 10 years, when I have more life experience to invest in what research has agreed is the arc of his life," De Shields tells our Calvin Wilson. "So this is 15 years later. And, of course, I do have more life experience."