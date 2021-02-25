A lesson in Black history

Nelly, Tina Turner, Maya Angelou, Lou Brock — just a few Black Missourians who are well-known to St. Louisans. But in "Extraordinary Black Missourians," author John A. Wright Sr. includes some surprises among more than 100 bios and photos. The book was originally published in 2013 but has been updated for the state's bicentennial. This week in Go! Magazine, Jane Henderson shares some of those extraordinary stories.
Also from Go! Magazine:
• Ian Froeb samples the unconventional offerings at ReVoaked Sandwiches. “I like to put things that you would usually see on a dinner plate in between bread and make it a sandwich,” chef Stephan Ledbetter says.
• Popular background R&B singers Shanelle Scott and Da'Briel Moore step into the spotlight this weekend for a pair of sold-out tribute shows at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups.
• And the season is winding down at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park. Find details on its final weekend in our Best Bets.
(Tomorrow is Friday, so I'm also including our interactive fish fry map. Which have you visited so far? Share your favorites in our Facebook group.)
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor