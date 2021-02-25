 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A lesson in Black history
0 comments

A lesson in Black history

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

Nelly, Tina Turner, Maya Angelou, Lou Brock — just a few Black Missourians who are well-known to St. Louisans. But in "Extraordinary Black Missourians," author John A. Wright Sr. includes some surprises among more than 100 bios and photos. The book was originally published in 2013 but has been updated for the state's bicentennial. This week in Go! Magazine, Jane Henderson shares some of those extraordinary stories.

Also from Go! Magazine:

• Ian Froeb samples the unconventional offerings at ReVoaked Sandwiches. “I like to put things that you would usually see on a dinner plate in between bread and make it a sandwich,” chef Stephan Ledbetter says.

• Popular background R&B singers Shanelle Scott and Da'Briel Moore step into the spotlight this weekend for a pair of sold-out tribute shows at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups.

• And the season is winding down at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park. Find details on its final weekend in our Best Bets

(Tomorrow is Friday, so I'm also including our interactive fish fry map. Which have you visited so far? Share your favorites in our Facebook group.) 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tommy Edman
Online

Tommy Edman

Q: What is a fair expectation for Tommy Edman in 2021? What we saw in 2019, or 2020? Somewhere in between?

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports