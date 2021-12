When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $45-$70; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jccstl.com

New Jewish Theatre presents actor-comedian Eric Williams and cabaret artist Sharon Hunter (producing artistic director of Moonstone Theatre Company) in “A Little Song, a Little Dance, a Little Seltzer Down Your Pants,” a program of songs and stories. By Calvin Wilson