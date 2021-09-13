A long weekend of music

The Music at the Intersection festival wrapped up last night with headliner Lalah Hathaway at the Fox Theatre. Our Kevin C. Johnson was there and has reviews and videos from all three nights of shows.

Speaking of the Fox, the venue announced today that it will implement new COVID-19 safety guidelines. Starting Oct. 1, guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

And ICYMI: For Sunday's STL Life section, Jane Henderson wrote about the security measures implemented at landmarks and venues in the 20 years since 9/11.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor