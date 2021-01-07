A look at JT's career

Q: There has been no shortage of unprecedented events since you took over the Blues beat. The Stanley Cup, Jay Bouwmeester's medical emergency, the pandemic, and probably a couple I'm forgetting. If exciting stories are what journalists are looking for, is it possible this is the best beat ever?
A: The Stanley Cup season and then the pandemic season have been amazing in terms of story lines and things to write about. The one that still kind of haunts whenever I think about it is that night Jay Bouwmeester went down. Being in the locker room area after the game was called off, waiting for any news. How shocked the Blues players were the next day in Vegas.
I've had a lot of crazy things happen in my sports-writing career. The Greatest Show on Turf with the Rams, the fifth-down game at Mizzou. Way back when I was covering high schools, I was at the Missouri state wrestling championships when the father of an area wrester competing in the third-place match died of a heart attack while watching his son wrestle. I could go on and on … It's been quite a ride, with hopefully a couple more laps left.