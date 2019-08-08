R-S Theatrics
We realize this is said more often than not with most productions...... But the voices in this ensemble are amazing! You won't want to miss A Man of No Importance, August 9 - 25 at The Marcelle with these beautiful and talented actors. Grab your ticket today! https://www.facebook.com/events/359199354931906/
When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Friday through Aug. 25 • Where The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive • How much $20-$25 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
R-S Theatrics presents a musical about the leader of an amateur theater group in Dublin, with a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Based on a 1994 film that starred Albert Finney. By Calvin Wilson