A milestone for Black composers and for OTSL

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones” earned critical acclaim in 2019 when it premiered as part of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis season. And now the opera, with a score by jazz and film composer Terence Blanchard, libretto by St. Louis native Kasi Lemmons and directed by OTSL's James Robinson, is set to open New York’s Metropolitan Opera season on Sept. 27. Calvin Wilson looks at how it got there and what it means, considering it's the first opera by a Black composer at the famed Met.