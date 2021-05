When 7 p.m. May 28 • Where The Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Road • How much $40-$70 • More info ticketbud.com

Inspirational artist Mali Music returns to St. Louis this weekend with his “The Book of Mali” album. It’s his latest release and features “Let Go,” “My Blessings (Love Me),” “Soul Seeking” and “Blessed.” By Kevin C. Johnson