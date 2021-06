When 7 p.m. June 18 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $35-$55, pod and general admission tickets available • More info jamopresents.com

British songstress Estelle pops up at City Foundry STL this weekend for the sixth anniversary of “A Night of Soul Searching.” Estelle is known for songs such as “American Boy,” “Come Over” and “Freak.” The event also includes Rolynne, Terry Rogers and host Ming Lee. By Kevin C. Johnson