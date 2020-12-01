A Redbird pitcher for a Red Sox fielder?

QUESTION: How about a Cardinals trade for Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi? Boston needs pitching.
BENFRED: I don't hate the idea, but I would like it more if he was still putting up 2018 numbers.
Dexter Fowler's OPS since the start of the 2019 season: .747
Andrew Benintendi's OPS since the start of the 2019 season: .751.
Benintendi would be a new name, but I'm not sure he would be all that much better.
One of the latest headlines at the Boston Globe reads: "What happened to Andrew Benintendi? And can he rebound from it?"
The former first-rounder was a No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America entering the 2017 season, but he has received worsening marks for his defense, and his bat has sagged significantly. Some injuries have been mixed in there. If the Red Sox sell low and the Cardinals have numbers that suggest Benintendi's dip has been a fluke, maybe. He's a tough one to read from afar, and apparently in Boston, too. He's owed $6.6 million in 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!