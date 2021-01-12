 Skip to main content
A run for the Blues?
A run for the Blues?

Q: Blues season is here! Where do you see The Note finishing in the West? Can they make another run at The Cup?

Blues practice day five

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou skates around the net during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Colter Peterson,

A: The Blues should challenge to win the West. I know sportsbooks like the Knights and Avalanche quite a bit more, but I'll need to believe that before I see it. If Jordan Binnington proves the bubble edition of the goalie is long gone, I think the Blues can and should be in the mix for Cup contention once more. Jordan Kyrou needs to be a surprise in a good way. The Blues are clearing out time for him and his offensive upside. He has to do what is required of him defensively to stay on Berube's good side.

I recently received updated odds from one of the popular online sportsbooks about the NHL season. Here's how Vegas sees things now, if you're interested.

Stanley Cup

  • Colorado Avalanche 6/1
  • Vegas Golden Knights 7/1
  • Tampa Bay Lightning 8/1
  • Toronto Maple Leafs 11/1
  • Boston Bruins 12/1
  • Philadelphia Flyers 14/1
  • Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1
  • Dallas Stars 17/1
  • Carolina Hurricanes 18/1
  • Washington Capitals 18/1
  • St. Louis Blues 18/1
  • Edmonton Oilers 18/1
  • New York Rangers 18/1
  • New York Islanders 22/1
  • Montreal Canadiens 22/1
  • Nashville Predators 22/1
  • Vancouver Canucks 28/1
  • Calgary Flames 30/1
  • Winnipeg Jets 30/1
  • Columbus Blue Jackets 35/1
  • Florida Panthers 40/1
  • Arizona Coyotes 50/1
  • San Jose Sharks 50/1
  • Minnesota Wild 55/1
  • Buffalo Sabres 60/1
  • New Jersey Devils 60/1
  • Chicago Blackhawks 66/1
  • Anaheim Ducks 70/1
  • Los Angeles Kings 75/1
  • Ottawa Senators 150/1
  • Detroit Red Wings 200/1

 

