A run for the Blues?

Q: Blues season is here! Where do you see The Note finishing in the West? Can they make another run at The Cup?
A: The Blues should challenge to win the West. I know sportsbooks like the Knights and Avalanche quite a bit more, but I'll need to believe that before I see it. If Jordan Binnington proves the bubble edition of the goalie is long gone, I think the Blues can and should be in the mix for Cup contention once more. Jordan Kyrou needs to be a surprise in a good way. The Blues are clearing out time for him and his offensive upside. He has to do what is required of him defensively to stay on Berube's good side.
I recently received updated odds from one of the popular online sportsbooks about the NHL season. Here's how Vegas sees things now, if you're interested.
Stanley Cup
- Colorado Avalanche 6/1
- Vegas Golden Knights 7/1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 8/1
- Toronto Maple Leafs 11/1
- Boston Bruins 12/1
- Philadelphia Flyers 14/1
- Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1
- Dallas Stars 17/1
- Carolina Hurricanes 18/1
- Washington Capitals 18/1
- St. Louis Blues 18/1
- Edmonton Oilers 18/1
- New York Rangers 18/1
- New York Islanders 22/1
- Montreal Canadiens 22/1
- Nashville Predators 22/1
- Vancouver Canucks 28/1
- Calgary Flames 30/1
- Winnipeg Jets 30/1
- Columbus Blue Jackets 35/1
- Florida Panthers 40/1
- Arizona Coyotes 50/1
- San Jose Sharks 50/1
- Minnesota Wild 55/1
- Buffalo Sabres 60/1
- New Jersey Devils 60/1
- Chicago Blackhawks 66/1
- Anaheim Ducks 70/1
- Los Angeles Kings 75/1
- Ottawa Senators 150/1
- Detroit Red Wings 200/1