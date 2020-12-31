 Skip to main content
A 'show-me' season for Faulk?
A 'show-me' season for Faulk?

Blues practice day five

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) shoots the puck during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Friday, Jul. 17, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Q: Is it fair to say 2021 is a "show-me" season for Justin Faulk or he’ll exposed in the expansion draft? Seems like it would likely either be Faulk or Vince Dunn that would have to be exposed.

A: Yes. Faulk all along has been the leading candidate for the Blues to lose in the expansion draft. But if he has the kind of season the Blues hoped when they gave him that big contract, that will have to be reconsidered. If you figure that Torey Krug and Colton Parayko are givens to be protected, then if it's not Faulk, Dunn has to be exposed. … There's also the bet that Faulk's contract could scare off Seattle, so he's at less risk of being taken if exposed compared to a youngster with a smaller contract, like Dunn. Either way, there's going to be a good defenseman available from the Blues roster.

