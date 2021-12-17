When 3 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Avenue • How much $40; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

International travel still being a mixed bag, a musical journey might be just the thing. For St. Louis Chamber Chorus’ “A Swedish Christmas,” composer-in-residence Mårten Jansson’s piece “Missa Popularis” will be performed, as will Jansson’s arrangements of popular carols, plus a new piece written for the occasion. By Daniel Durchholz