A tale of two Mikes?

QUESTION: Is Mike Shildt starting to show some Mike Matheny tendencies? He seems too reliant on his guys and not willing enough to try other options who might be better, though less familiar.
BENFRED: I don't see that. Shildt has opened the Cardinals up to shifts, and they have benefited from that. Matheny thought they were distracting to pitchers. Shildt unlocked Kolten Wong, something Matheny could not accomplish. Shildt has not been as quick as some would have liked to turn away from certain players, but he has not quite gone full Brandon Moss. You can draw a fair comparison between both of the managers liking to give veterans the benefit of the doubt, for sure, but that alone ignores other differences. Shildt did swing and miss on Arozarena. Had him on his bench and did not play him as much as he could have. That's on him in addition to the front office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!