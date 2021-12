When 8 p.m. Dec. 23 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10-$20; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Dylan Triplett is just 21, but the vocal powerhouse has a way with a song. His holiday show, “A Very Dylan Christmas,” will be a gift that keeps giving. By Kevin C. Johnson