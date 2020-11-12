 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘A Walking Xmas Carol’
0 comments

‘A Walking Xmas Carol’

Subscribe for $5/5 months

When Nov. 28-Dec. 23 • Where Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza in the Central West End • How much Free • More info stlshakes.org/carol

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presents a 20-stop holiday window tour inspired by the Dickens tale about the spiritual rebirth of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. This collaboration with PaintedBlack StL follows on the success of the company’s socially distant summertime program, “A Late Summer Night’s Stroll,” which was presented in Forest Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports