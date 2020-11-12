‘A Walking Xmas Carol’

When Nov. 28-Dec. 23 • Where Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza in the Central West End • How much Free • More info stlshakes.org/carol

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presents a 20-stop holiday window tour inspired by the Dickens tale about the spiritual rebirth of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. This collaboration with PaintedBlack StL follows on the success of the company’s socially distant summertime program, “A Late Summer Night’s Stroll,” which was presented in Forest Park.