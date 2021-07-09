A whole new world

The monkeys and lemurs at the St. Louis Zoo have a new home, and starting Monday, they'll be welcoming guests. The new Primate Canopy Trails opens to the public, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at its inhabitants. The $13 million space occupies land that had been home to a sea lion arena and chimpanzee show. It's attached to the Primate House, one of the zoo's oldest buildings.
And mark your calendar for this year's only concert at Busch Stadium. Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt will headline "Welcome Back STL" on Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale July 15. Two other shows had been scheduled at Busch — Kenny Chesney and Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard — but were bumped to 2022 because of the pandemic.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor