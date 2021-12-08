A zoo farewell

Enrique, the St. Louis Zoo penguin known for his custom-made boots, has died. He was euthanized Friday because of a recent decline in health “that could not be managed with veterinary intervention,” the zoo said. He was nearly 30 years old and wore the special boots to alleviate discomfort caused by arthritis. Valerie Schremp Hahn introduced readers to Enrique in June, when his cute boots gained traction on social media.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis officially opens its mainstage production of "A Christmas Carol" on Friday. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with St. Louis actor Michelle Hand, who plays Mrs. Cratchit and says the show is "full of joyful noise and theater magic."

And St. Louis native Jordan Ward has danced with Beyoncé and Prince, but so far his career highlight is a hometown gig featuring his own music. “I’d been waiting for this moment to perform for y’all since I first started making music,” he tells our Kevin C. Johnson.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor