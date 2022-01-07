Aaron Dilloway, Robert Turman

Experimental/noise artists Aaron Dilloway and Robert Turman are the featured performers for New Music Circle’s first program of 2022. Dilloway is known for his work with Michigan’s Wolf Eyes and for releasing hundreds of recordings — many of them limited-edition cassettes — under his own name and as Spine Scavenger. Turman, whose work stretches back to the late ’70s with NON, has also self-released numerous recordings. Last year, Dilloway’s 1988 “Chapter Eleven” compilation, originally a cassette box set, was reissued by Dilloway’s Hanson Records. By Daniel Durchholz