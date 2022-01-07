 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Dilloway, Robert Turman
0 comments

Aaron Dilloway, Robert Turman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 8:15 p.m. Jan. 10 • Where New Music Circle on YouTube • How much Free • More info newmusiccircle.org

Experimental/noise artists Aaron Dilloway and Robert Turman are the featured performers for New Music Circle’s first program of 2022. Dilloway is known for his work with Michigan’s Wolf Eyes and for releasing hundreds of recordings — many of them limited-edition cassettes — under his own name and as Spine Scavenger. Turman, whose work stretches back to the late ’70s with NON, has also self-released numerous recordings. Last year, Dilloway’s 1988 “Chapter Eleven” compilation, originally a cassette box set, was reissued by Dilloway’s Hanson Records. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News