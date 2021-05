When 7 p.m. May 21 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much $35-$89 • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer Aaron Lewis, who made his name with the band Staind, continues flexing his solo muscles in the country music genre. His latest album is “State I’m In.” Seating is sold in pods, and general admission tickets are also available. Face masks are encouraged. By Kevin C. Johnson