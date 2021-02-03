Q: What do you make of the SLU-Richmond basketball cancellation over COVID concerns?
A: Seems like it was more of a Richmond problem than a SLU issue, at least from the very limited commentary being offered by both camps.
Strange deal all around.
I understand the need for health privacy, and you all know from these chats I'm not into being COVID cop for sports teams.
If we want sports to come back and try to play, we look like jerks making them out to be terrible people when they become targets of a pandemic that no industry has been immune to.
That said, a little more clarity at times like this would be helpful.
Everyone seems to want someone to blame.
I'm more interested in what the heck happened.