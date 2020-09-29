About that doubleheader ...

Q: Trevor Bauer has a good point, doesn't he? The Cardinals should have had to play the makeup doubleheader in Detroit on Monday. It would have affected seeding.
A: Agree to disagree. What difference does it make when the series are three games and the home-field advantages are nonexistent? It would have been an unnecessary virus risk, another trip before the bubble lockdown. Everyone knew what the plan was. No one complained when it was being rolled out. And I don't really know why Bauer is salty. Wouldn't you rather play the Braves than the Padres? I know I would.
