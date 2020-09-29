 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About that doubleheader ...
0 comments

About that doubleheader ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Q: Trevor Bauer has a good point, doesn't he? The Cardinals should have had to play the makeup doubleheader in Detroit on Monday. It would have affected seeding.

A: Agree to disagree. What difference does it make when the series are three games and the home-field advantages are nonexistent? It would have been an unnecessary virus risk, another trip before the bubble lockdown. Everyone knew what the plan was. No one complained when it was being rolled out. And I don't really know why Bauer is salty. Wouldn't you rather play the Braves than the Padres? I know I would.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voting absentee
Online

Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports