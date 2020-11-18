 Skip to main content
About that retro sweater ...
About that retro sweater ...

St. Louis Blues introduce retro jersey

The  Blues unveil a retro jersey on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (St. Louis Blues/Adidas Hockey)

Q: The new Blues Reverse Retro sweater sucks. Who comes up with this stuff? We're the Blues, not the Reds.

A: I'm not really a big uniform person, but I don't like them, either. It would be different if red was one of the Blues' primary uniform colors. But it's not (with the exception of those '95-97 uniforms). If you were going to go reverse-retro, why not have Blues' gold/yellow as the primary color instead of red? As my oldest son pointed out, red is the color of two of the Blues' biggest historical rivals — the Blackhawks and the Red Wings.

