About the 2021 Cardinals DH ...
About the 2021 Cardinals DH ...

Cardinals on the brink of elimination from the National League Championship Series in Washington

St. Louis Cardinals Jose Martinez strikes out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

Q: What about a reunion with old friend Jose Martinez as the Cardinals DH in 2021? What about Mitch Moreland?

A: You are assuming the DH is back in the NL next season.

No official word on that, yet but I'm assuming the same as you.

As much as it pains me to say this, as someone who loved covering J-Mart, Jose Martinez does not appear to be a very good option. His bat was in decline when the Cardinals moved on and it continued to decline in 2020. He slashed .182/.265/.295 between his stints with the Rays and the Cubs.

Moreland would be more interesting. Downsides: He doesn't hit lefties very well and he tailed off pretty bad last season. It tells you something that the Padres bought out his option to save $2.5 million.

