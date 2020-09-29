 Skip to main content
About the starters ...
Cardinals, Royals play second game of series

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright works the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Q: Kwang Hyun Kim, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty if needed. What's your take on the Cardinals' starting pitching plans entering this series?

A: All for it. Kim has a real chance to unplug the Padres, being a lefty and an unfamiliar one of that. San Diego's power blips against southpaws. Wainwright has earned his start, and the Cardinals should guarantee that he gets a start this series, considering he's come up huge pretty much every time the team needs him this season. Flaherty's mechanics have been off. This gives him more time to try to solve them, and if it adds a little motivation, then that's just fine.

