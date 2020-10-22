About those goalies ...

Q: Binnington probably is neither the lights-out goaltender during our Stanley Cup run nor the underperformer we saw this year in the playoffs. While all the talk of Petro and Krug was fun, isn't that topic (who is the real Binnington?) likely the biggest question of this season and beyond, especially after trading away Jake Allen? And what do you think that answer will look like?
A: Not only who's the real Binnington, but also, what kind of a backup will the Blues have in Ville Husso? Even if the number of games is reduced in a return to play, the schedule will be compressed and there probably will be more back-to-backs. So strong play from the backup will be more important than usual. As for Binnington in particular, I think maybe he's the goalie we saw during the 2019-20 regular season — which was a pretty good goalie. I think the Blues could live with that guy. But there's still not a large sample size on Binnington. Because of the pandemic, he has yet to play a full NHL season.
