About those upgrades ...

Q: Can you remind me where they are with the Enterprise upgrade phases? I thought they completed two phases, but had one or two additional phases to complete. Did the pandemic impact this schedule from a cost/fan attendance prospective?
A: They were last season installing new escalators, which should be done by now. And, in a matter of relevance to me, since I ride in them every game, right before the shutdown they were replacing the freight elevators. I think everything that had an impact on fan experience should be taken care of now.
