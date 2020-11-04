 Skip to main content
About those upgrades ...
About those upgrades ...

New name, new look at the Enterprise Center

Vanessa Hunt, 26, a carpenter for Paric Corp., cleans up after a day of work in the area where new seating is going in on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the newly named Enterprise Center.

Q: Can you remind me where they are with the Enterprise upgrade phases? I thought they completed two phases, but had one or two additional phases to complete. Did the pandemic impact this schedule from a cost/fan attendance prospective?

A: They were last season installing new escalators, which should be done by now. And, in a matter of relevance to me, since I ride in them every game, right before the shutdown they were replacing the freight elevators. I think everything that had an impact on fan experience should be taken care of now.

