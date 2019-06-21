Description: Accenture is a leading professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. Accenture is consistently recognized as a Fortune Blue Ribbon Company and, with an unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, appears regularly on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. The company has more than 50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United States. Visit us at accenture.com/US.
Sector: Professional services
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1989
Employees: 469,000
Website: accenture.com