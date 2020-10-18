ADAM WAINWRIGHT

At age 39, Wainwright was the Cardinals best and most durable hurler in this challenging season. He finished 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts. He threw one nine-inning complete game and one seven-inning complete game to take strain off of the beleaguered bullpen. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his first eight starts. Alas, there was no storybook ending for the beloved "Uncle Charlie." He lasted just 3 1/3 innings during his postseason start against the Padres.
GRADE: A
