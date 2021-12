When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 7 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22-$33 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Adele Givens is a bona fide “Queen of Comedy,” and she has a classic comedy special to prove it. Catch up with her latest batch of laughs over three nights at Helium Comedy Club. Her shows replace earlier scheduled performances by Damon Wayans Jr. By Kevin C. Johnson