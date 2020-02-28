NOMINATION 1: Admir has been a nurse in critical care at Mercy Hospital St. Louis for 14 years. As a child he spent a lot of time in the hospital with a heart condition and knew from then he wanted to take care of people. Admir is seen as a resource for nurses throughout the entire hospital as he is also a provider for the Rapid Response Team. Admir is highly regarded among the patients he cares for as well as his colleagues. Nurses and providers often comment how they are grateful when he is there as he is always a team player and has excellent work ethic. His clinical experience, critical thinking and overall character make him an asset to the critical care team.
NOMINATION 2: As a Bosnian immigrant, faithful supportive son, loving husband and inspiring father, he brings with him his unique unwavering brand of caring for people. He always goes above and beyond to give his patients the best heart care and his colleagues the best support possible.