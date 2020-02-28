Adnela has a very unique story. As a child, she witnessed many tragedies in the Bosnian war. During this time, she decided she wanted to be in the medical field, and help as many people as she can. She saw how many people doctors and nurses saved, and she wanted to be able to do the same. Adnela is a wonderful nurse who treats each patient with care.
Adnela M.
