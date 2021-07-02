 Skip to main content
Adrian Matejka: ‘Somebody Else Sold the World’
When 7 p.m. July 6 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

Poet Adrian Matejka, who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “The Big Smoke,” discusses his fifth collection, “Somebody Else Sold the World.” Publishers Weekly says the poetry “masterfully combines grief and hope,” in lines like “‘The whole/ neighborhood pops with/ unknowing while optimistic/ birds chirp & skip & chirp.’” Matejka will be in conversation with two other poets, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Paul Tran. By Jane Henderson

