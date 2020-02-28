Adrianne is a Nursing Student at Chamberlain University- St. Louis. She is entering her senior year and can finally see light at the end of the tunnel. She works full time as a Patient Care Technician/Nurse Extern in the Emergency Department at Mercy Jefferson. The amount of love she has for her patients in such a stressful time of those patient’s lives is like no other. Adrianne comes home from work with joyous, heart warming, heart wrenching, sad, and about any other emotion, stories that has shaped her into the future nurse she will soon be. Her dedication to this profession shines so bright even in the darkest of times during school. Adrianne has a huge passion to work a long side nurses in the cardiovascular/neuro ICU next year and be the healing hand a patient and/or family needs. I cannot wait to see where she takes the future of nursing.
Adrianne A.
