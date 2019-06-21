Description: Aerotek, headquartered in Hanover, Md., is a leading provider of technical, professional and industrial staffing services. It is our mission is to bring great people and great organizations together. Established in 1983, Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, the largest provider of staffing services in the U.S. Aerotek operates a network of more than 200 non-franchised offices throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit Aerotek.com
Aerotek can place all relevant skill sets in the following industries: clinical, energy, engineering, environmental, industrial, office and clerical, professional, scientific, skilled trades and technical.
Sector: Staffing
Headquarters: Hanover, Md.
Year Founded: 1983
Employees: 8,000
Website: aerotek.com