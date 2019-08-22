The community of Affton is in a charitable spirit this summer with its “Affton Gives Back"-themed parade. Participants are encouraged to decorate their entries with nonperishable food and other items that will be donated to local organizations. The parade starts at Affton High School, travels south on Mackenzie Road and ends at the Bayless Elementary School. The festival will not be held this year.
When 10 a.m. Sept. 21 • Where Affton High School, 8309 MacKenzie Road • How much Free • More info 314-631-3100; afftonchamber.com