Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher • broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/again-from-the-top

St. Louis native Jack Sippel is co-host of “Again From the Top,” a dance-themed podcast with a particular focus on Broadway artists. Also hosting the show is fellow choreographer Brendon Stimson. Sippel and Stimson were both part of the choreography team for “The Prom” on Netflix.

Sippel says the podcast is intended not only for established theater artists but also those who aspire to a career in that realm.

“Brendon and I teach master classes all the time,” he says. “And having people feel seen right now is a really big area that we wanted to cover. So we bring on guests from choreographers to Broadway and LA dancers to musical arrangers to actors — anyone who has ever touched the 5-6-7-8, as we call it.”

Podcast guests get the opportunity “to share their journey: how they got started with dance, and to show that their path is possible, and that there is a way to make it happen. We’re just bringing dance to the forefront.”

“Again From the Top,” Sippel says, steps onto a new podcast stage.