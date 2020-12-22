Airport lease stalls

The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Will it yet find its wings?
Former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay proposed leasing the airport in 2017 with the backing of Rex Sinquefield, the uber-wealthy libertarian active in local politics and policy. Sinquefield underwrote the city’s exploration of offering the airport for a long-term lease.
The city has owned the region’s primary airport in North County since 1928, when it bought Col. Albert Bond Lambert’s St. Louis Flying Field. Sinquefield and his allies said the city could earn a billion-dollar windfall in lease payments and get a better airport. Critics doubted there was that much untapped gold beneath the nation’s 34th busiest airport.
Area business leaders were split on the idea. One year ago, Mayor Lyda Krewson suddenly pulled the plug on the whole idea. On Jan. 15, the city’s Estimate Board — consisting of the mayor, Comptroller Darlene Green and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed — voted 3-0 to kill it.
But in May, the St. Louis NAACP and the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council announced a petition drive, heavily financed by Sinquefield, to force the issue onto the city ballot in November. The NAACP saw a windfall of cash to rebuild north St. Louis. The Carpenters saw jobs.
Central to their vision was a requirement that any future airport operator pay the city $1 billion up front. Sinquefield would get back the $44 million his group spent on all the planning. Critics, including Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward and a candidate for mayor, said a lease would squander the city’s biggest asset.
In July, aldermanic president Reed proposed a rival version of the call for a public referendum. A consultant on the privatization plans announced an effort to recall Spencer from her aldermanic job. Both efforts flopped. In September, the NAACP and the Carpenters ended their petition drive, blaming COVID-19.