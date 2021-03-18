When 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. March 19, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 20 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $44-$132 • More info heliumcomedy.com
The first time comedian Akaash Singh performed in front of friends, at none other than LA’s famed Comedy Store, his set definitely bombed. But Singh has long since recovered. He was a cast member of MTV2’s “Wild N Out” and was on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” MTV2’s “Guy Code” and MTV2’s “Joking Off.” By Kevin C. Johnson