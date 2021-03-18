 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akaash Singh
0 comments

Akaash Singh

  • 0

When 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. March 19, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 20 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $44-$132 • More info heliumcomedy.com

The first time comedian Akaash Singh performed in front of friends, at none other than LA’s famed Comedy Store, his set definitely bombed. But Singh has long since recovered. He was a cast member of MTV2’s “Wild N Out” and was on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” MTV2’s “Guy Code” and MTV2’s “Joking Off.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports