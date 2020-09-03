 Skip to main content
Al Fresco at the MX: Marty Spikener’s On-Call Band
Al Fresco at the MX: Marty Spikener’s On-Call Band

When 5-8 p.m. Sept. 4 • Where National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Avenue • How much Free • More info facebook.com/nationalbluesmuseum

Throughout the summer, the National Blues Museum downtown has hosted weekly live outdoor music performances by Marty Spikener’s On-Call Band. The act’s final show is Labor Day weekend. Enjoy the end of summer by spreading out on Sixth Street between Washington Avenue and Locust Street, ordering food from your favorite downtown restaurant and enjoying some live music.

