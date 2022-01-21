Friends support friends during these pandemic days, and Alafair Burke will be joined by fellow suspense authors Michael Connelly and Michael Koryta. Her new novel, “Find Me,” is about a woman with amnesia — 15 years after an accident she calls herself Hope Miller but has no idea who she is. Unlucky again, the woman disappears. A drop of blood is the only evidence, and it is connected by DNA to a murderer. Burke will talk about her book. By Jane Henderson