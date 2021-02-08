 Skip to main content
Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Pujols in a real farewell tour would be worth the price of admission.

Cardinals close out Angels series

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) joke around during a pitching change in the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: It doesn't seem likely. In his past 2,500 plate appearances, Albert Pujols has hit .248/.299/.419 for a .719 OPS. In 2019, the last full season of the DH in the American League, here was the average from all of the designated hitters: .252/.339/.467 ... .805 OPS.

Seems like the Cardinals would want more from that offense-first position than a farewell tour and flickers of nostalgia.

 

