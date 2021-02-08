Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Pujols in a real farewell tour would be worth the price of admission.
A: It doesn't seem likely. In his past 2,500 plate appearances, Albert Pujols has hit .248/.299/.419 for a .719 OPS. In 2019, the last full season of the DH in the American League, here was the average from all of the designated hitters: .252/.339/.467 ... .805 OPS.
Seems like the Cardinals would want more from that offense-first position than a farewell tour and flickers of nostalgia.