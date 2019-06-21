Description: Since our first store opening in Iowa in 1976, ALDI US has more than 1,700 stores across 35 states and over 5,600 stores worldwide. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a focused range of high quality products at the best price. Our highly efficient operation enables us to achieve cost leadership in our markets and to optimize profit. This in turn provides us with a strong financial base allowing us to grow the business and offer an excellent employee working environment and competitive remuneration.
At ALDI, everything we do focuses on our three core values: consistency, simplicity, responsibility. Consistency leads to reliability. We mean what we say. We are consistent in our dealings with people, product, price and all other aspects of our day-to-day professional like. Simplicity creates efficiency, clarity and clear orientation within our organization as well as for our customers. Responsibility stands for our commitment towards our people, customers, partners and the environment. It also includes principles such as fairness, honesty, openness, service orientation and friendliness.
Sector: Retail
Headquarters: Aurora, Ill.
Year Founded: 1976
Employees: 30,939
Interesting Facts: Our unique business model and numerous efficiencies and innovations enable us to provide the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices and pass along sizable discounts directly to our customers. For example, customers bring their own bags or purchase reusable bags. This very basic change also allows ALDI to operate in a more environmentally friendly fashion.
Our shoppers know we only offer the very best of their weekly must-haves, like organic and gluten free foods and an ever-increasing assortment of fresh produce and USDA choice beef. You will notice more than 90% of what is found in our stores is an exclusive brand product, hand-selected by ALDI to ensure that our products meet or exceed the national brands. Tested in the ALDI Test Kitchen located in Batavia, IL, these products taste the same or better than national brands. All our stores are also introducing Healthier Checklanes that feature single-serve trail mixes, granola bars and dried fruits. We like to be an ally in healthy living and want our customers to make smart, informed decisions by providing them transparent information.
Website: aldi.us